Couple gets hitched at aquarium, upstaged by beluga whale, becomes instant Mystic meme

MYSTIC — A couple was upstaged at their recent wedding and became an instant meme, according to BuzzFeed.

The couple recently got married at the Mystic Aquarium in Mystic and had a surprise guest when a beluga whale popped up in their wedding photos.

Reddit user FishMcBite posted the image on r/Photoshopbattles and people went nuts.

Now, we can’t verify that the original pic is authentic, but that doesn’t mean the meme isn’t hilarious.

We do know that in September of 2015 Governor Dannel Malloy was upstaged at a press conference by a white whale that loved the limelight.

