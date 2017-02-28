× Did you lose jewelry in the WestFarms Mall parking lot?

FARMINGTON — Did you lose an important piece of jewerly in the WestFarms Mall parking lot?

Police in Farmington are trying to get the word out to find the owner of some property that may have been lost.

A piece of jewelry was found in the parking lot of the WestFarms Mall in Farmington earlier this month, police said.

If you believe that you are the owner of the jewelry or may know who the owner is, please contact Officer James McKeown of the Farmington Police Department at 860-675-2427.

Please be prepared to described the jewelry and be able to provide any documentation or receipts for proof of ownership.

Police have not released a description of the jewelry to avoid false claimers.