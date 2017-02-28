East Catholic ends regular season 19-1, looking forward to state championships

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MANCHESTER -- After winning the Class L state Championship last season, the East Catholic Eagles boys basketball team hasn’t skipped a beat this year.

They ended their regular season 19-1 and ranked third in the state and that's after being moved up to Class LL.

East Catholic has strong leadership off the court with long time head coach Luke Reilly and on the court by the Eagles only senior Mike McGuirl.

The team looks to make another run for the state title, and the Eagles are well on their way as they face the Blue Dragons of Middletown Tuesday night in the CCC semifinal.