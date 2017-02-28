× Gilmore Girls fan fest to return for second year

KENT — Fans of “Gilmore Girls” will have another chance to get together this fall.

Tickets go on sale March 1 at noon for the festival which will be held in a new location, the town of Kent, on October 20-22. Last year, tickets sold out in hours.

Fans from all over came to celebrate “Gilmore Girls” last fall in Washington Depot, the inspiration for the fictional Stars Hollow on the show.

Pictures from the fan festival were all over social media. Participants held knit-a-thons, raised money for animal shelters, heard behind the scenes stories from the show, and toured the town that inspired the fictional town portrayed in the show.

Crazy photo! #gilmoregirlsfanfest #gilmoregirls A post shared by Gilmore Girls Fan Fest (@gilmoregirlsfanfest) on Oct 22, 2016 at 11:20am PDT

Getting serious Stars Hollow vibes from this cutie little town. #gilmoregirlsfanfest pic.twitter.com/EDwLkSg1aR — Elisa Benson (@elisabenson) October 22, 2016

Just a couple Chilton girls popping by the book store #gilmoregirlsfanfest pic.twitter.com/wtEAn7GqqZ — Elisa Benson (@elisabenson) October 22, 2016

Lane Kim herself, @keikoagena ! Thanks for coming to the fest, Keiko! #gilmoregirlsfanfest #ggff #gilmoregirls A post shared by Daley Review (@daleyreview) on Oct 22, 2016 at 7:38am PDT

The knit-a-thon was a ton of fun today! So informative thanks to #valeriecampbell and so productive thanks to our sponsor @redheartyarns! What did you create? #gilmoregirlsfanfest #gilmoregirls #craft #knitathon #knitting A post shared by Gilmore Girls Fan Fest (@gilmoregirlsfanfest) on Oct 22, 2016 at 2:03pm PDT

You can see more pictures here.

The seminal TV show that ran from 2000 to 2007 was revived in a four-part Netflix series last November, which renewed interest in fans old and new.