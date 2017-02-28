Gilmore Girls fan fest to return for second year
KENT — Fans of “Gilmore Girls” will have another chance to get together this fall.
Tickets go on sale March 1 at noon for the festival which will be held in a new location, the town of Kent, on October 20-22. Last year, tickets sold out in hours.
Fans from all over came to celebrate “Gilmore Girls” last fall in Washington Depot, the inspiration for the fictional Stars Hollow on the show.
Pictures from the fan festival were all over social media. Participants held knit-a-thons, raised money for animal shelters, heard behind the scenes stories from the show, and toured the town that inspired the fictional town portrayed in the show.
You can see more pictures here.
The seminal TV show that ran from 2000 to 2007 was revived in a four-part Netflix series last November, which renewed interest in fans old and new.