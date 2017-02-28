Mostly cloudy skies, chance for showers Tuesday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

From record highs to snow showers. Here’s the breakdown:

Tuesday we’ll have mostly cloudy skies with the chance for a few scattered showers, although the day does not look like a washout at all. Temperatures will be mild yet again, topping out in the 50s.

There’s the potential for record-breaking high temperatures on Wednesday, but it does come along with a chance for rain. We’ll have mostly cloudy skies with temperatures into the low/mid 60s. The record high temperature at Bradley Airport Wednesday is 60 degrees, set back in 1991.

There will likely be enough instability in the atmosphere to fire off a few thunderstorms Wednesday evening, some of which could be severe. We’ll keep an eye on that as those storms make their way through.

Afterwards, it gets cold!

Thursday will be a transition day with temperatures in the 40s, and then we only have the 30s on the way for Friday. That comes along with the chance for a few light snow showers. Many towns will stay in the 20s on Saturday, with a big-time chill around the area.

Forecast Details:

Today: Mild and mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the 50s.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Another shower or two. Mild for the first morning of March! Lows: 45-50.

Wednesday: More of a warm up.. highs in the 60s! Rain likely through the day.

Thursday: Rain clears out. Highs in the 50s once again.

Friday: Mostly sunny, chilly. Chance for a few flurries or snow showers. Highs: 30s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, mid winter cold. High: 25-30.

Sunday: Partly cloudy, still chilly. Highs around 40.

