Parole board expected to recommend O.J. Simpson’s release from prison

A parole board is expected to recommend the release of O.J. Simpson from prison based on good behavior, according to FOX News.

The hearing is scheduled to begin the week of July 3, and experts believe the board will vote to release the disgraced former NFL star on Oct. 3, which is the earliest possible date for his parole.

If released on that date, Simpson would have served nine years of his 33-year sentence for a string of charges, including armed robbery and kidnapping.

Additionally, if released, he would be eligible to collect millions of dollars in retirement benefits from the NFL.

