HARTFORD -- King is a 1-year-old ginger kitty who has quite a story!

He had an injured leg when his owners had to move, and he started off as a stray cat before that.

Some packing boxes fell on him (he’s a mischievous little guy) and injured his back leg.

He had a hard time being picked up or touched after that, because his leg hurt, but he was still friendly.

X-rays showed he had a fracture. He would still roll over and meow in his cage when someone would go over to see him, though.

He went to a foster home before his surgery. He was in a foster home with two adults and one teenager under 14 and no other pets.

He was playful, friendly, affectionate, outgoing, hyper, fearless and often a lap cat! He was quick to warm up to new visitors to the home, as well.

Because he was in foster awaiting surgery, his exercise was limited, and he weighs around nine pounds.

He is active and somewhat vocal. He also likes to be pet on his head, back, rump, tail and ears. He likes to play with toys. Despite his limited movement with his legs, King used the litter box appropriately without issue.

He had surgery a week ago and has been resting the leg since. He’ll have one more check-up and then should be ready to go!

For more information on King or other pets that need homes, contact the CT Humane Society.