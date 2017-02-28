× New Haven PD: Man tricked from dating app was assaulted, robbed

NEW HAVEN — A Waterbury man told police he was assaulted and robbed as he waited to meet a woman for the first time through a dating site.

On February 27, New Haven Police said they met with a 21-year-old man who was allegedly tricked,robbed and assaulted by a group of men who claimed to be the woman he was talking to through a dating site called “MeetMe”.

The victim said he drove to New Haven Saturday evening where he was directed by the woman he’d known as “Ashley” to Elm and Orchard Street. The victim told police, once he exited his car, he was confronted by three to four black men who were all wearing backpacks. The victim told police, the alleged suspects demanded his car keys in which he refused to do so.

At this moment, the victim said he was kicked and punched by the group of men, then robbed for his iPhone-7, a gold necklace and a baseball cap with “Trade Crosswind Aviation” written on it.