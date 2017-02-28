Scattered showers tonight with possible thunderstorms for Wednesday

For the last day of February – it’s definitely feeling more like Spring, with highs in the low 60s across much of the state. Warm conditions continue tonight and tomorrow, with some big changes on the way.

Overnight, cloudy skies keep temps in the upper 40s, with a few scattered showers pushing through. Bigger rain comes Wednesday around midday, with the potential for some heavy rain or thunderstorms.

This is part of a front that will swing away the warm air, after records fall tomorrow. Thursday’s highs will only be in the 40s, with 30s by the end of the week, and a chance of snow for Friday!

Forecast Details:

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Another shower or two. Mild for the first morning of March! Lows: 45-50.

Wednesday: More of a warm up.. highs in the 60s! Rain likely through the day.

Thursday: Rain clears out. Highs in the 50s once again.

Friday: Mostly sunny, chilly. Chance for a few flurries or snow showers. Highs: 30s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, mid winter cold. High: 25-30.

Sunday: Partly cloudy, still chilly. Highs around 40.

