One dead, another hospitalized after Westbrook fire

WESTBROOK — One person has died in an apartment building fire on Route 1 at Economy Drive in Westbrook.

Another person was taken to the Shoreline Medical Center for smoke inhalation.

The dead person was found in their room as the fire department worked to clear each apartment, as some people were still sleeping at the time of the fire, which broke out around 7:30 a.m.

The apartment complex was evacuated and residents are not allowed back in until power is restored. The road, also known as Boston Post Road, is closed.

No other injuries were reported.

The Fire Marshall is on scene investigated the cause of the fire.