2 state troopers turn themselves into Wethersfield PD on kidnapping & assault charges

WETHERSFIELD — Two Connecticut State Troopers have turned themselves in on kidnapping, assault, and other charges, after an investigation by Wethersfield Police.

State Police identified the men as Trooper Rupert Laird, 30, of Manchester, who is assigned to Troop C in Tolland and Trooper Xavier Cruz, 30, of Wethersfield, who is assigned to Troop K in Colchester. Both started on the force in 2012.

The Wethersfield Police Chief said both were arrested in connection with an alleged assault in Wethersfield that took place on Saturday, February 18, while they were off-duty. FOX61 first learned about the incident on February 22, when the troopers were taken off their police duties, pending the results of an investigation.

Both men are due in court Tuesday to face charges of first-degree kidnapping with a firearm, deprivation of rights by force of threat, second-degree assault with a firearm and conspiracy.

Cruz turned himself in to police on Monday night and Laird turned himself in on Tuesday morning, according to the Wethersfield Police Chief.

State Police Sgt. Eric Haglund released a statement following the arrests Tuesday morning:

The Connecticut State Police is committed to serving all of Connecticut’s residents while embodying our core values of professionalism, respect, and integrity. We hold accountable all members of the agency, emphasizing their obligation to uphold these values and our standard of conduct, whether on-duty or off-duty. Immediately upon learning of the egregious conduct of two off-duty state troopers, Tpr. Rupert Laird, Troop C-Tolland, and Tpr. Xavier Cruz, Troop K-Colchester, the Connecticut State Police suspended their police powers, confiscated their weapons, badges and patrol vehicles, and opened its own administrative inquiry. Both troopers are suspended pending the outcome of the proceedings. The Wethersfield Police Department is the lead investigate body. Any requests for information on the progress of this case should be addressed to the New Britain State’s Attorney’s Office.