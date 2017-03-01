2 dead, 2 hurt in rollover crash in Washington, Connecticut

Photo Gallery
WASHINGTON — Police say two people died and two others were injured in a rollover crash in the town of Washington.
The victims of the crash just after noon Tuesday were identified as 25-year-old Eric Johnson, of Terryville, and 25-year-old Alexis Schiappa, of Watertown.
Police say Johnson was driving with three passengers. Investigators say he passed a state police cruiser parked along the side of Route 202, and accelerated. He went through a red light, swerved to avoid another vehicle, then lost control, the vehicle went airborne, struck a tree, and came to rest on its roof 50 feet down an embankment.
Two male passengers survived and were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.
The crash remains under investigation.
41.630267 -73.310722