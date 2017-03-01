2 dead, 2 hurt in rollover crash in Washington, Connecticut

WASHINGTON — Police say two people died and two others were injured in a rollover crash in the town of Washington.

The victims of the crash just after noon Tuesday were identified as 25-year-old Eric Johnson, of Terryville, and 25-year-old Alexis Schiappa, of Watertown.

Police say Johnson was driving with three passengers. Investigators say he passed a state police cruiser parked along the side of Route 202, and accelerated. He went through a red light, swerved to avoid another vehicle, then lost control, the vehicle went airborne, struck a tree, and came to rest on its roof 50 feet down an embankment.

Two male passengers survived and were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.