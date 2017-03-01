Autism Speaks aims to raise awareness for upcoming walks in East Hartford and Waterbury

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD -- April is National Autism Awareness Month and Lauren Amendola, senior director for field development with Autism Speaks, stopped by FOX61's Good Day Connecticut to talk about an event on Thursday. The New England Chapter of Autism Speaks is hosting the event at Max Downtown from 4:30 to 6 p.m., to recruit walkers and other supporters for their upcoming walks in Waterbury in May and East Hartford in June.

A government survey of parents suggests that 1 in 45 children, ages 3 through 17, have been diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder (ASD). This is notably higher than the official government estimate of 1 in 68 American children with autism, by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.