Clean up from Naugatuck second alarm fire causes road closures

NAUGATUCK — Police are warning residents that several roads in the area of a fire Wednesday morning will be closed.
The fire, at 149 Maple St., damaged an retail/residential building that housed an antique shop. The fire started around 9 a.m. and went to a second alarm. There were no reports of injuries.
Naugatuck Police said the following roads would be closed or restricted until some time in the afternoon.
- Maple Street at South Main
- Route 8 south Exit at Maple is OPEN – However, traffic CANNOT access Maple Street East of the bridge / Route 8
- Maple Street – is closed between South Main and Carroll Street.
- Oak Street – is closed between Maple Street and High StreetCarroll Street – is CLOSED at Central Ave
- Central Ave – Closed
- Residents of closed roads can request access their homes.
41.489512 -73.051389