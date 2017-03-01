Clean up from Naugatuck second alarm fire causes road closures

NAUGATUCK — Police are warning residents that several roads in the area of a fire Wednesday morning will be closed.

The fire, at 149 Maple St., damaged an retail/residential building that housed an antique shop. The fire started around 9 a.m. and went to a second alarm. There were no reports of injuries.

Naugatuck Police said the following roads would be closed or restricted until some time in the afternoon.

  • Maple Street at South Main
  • Route 8 south Exit at Maple is OPEN – However, traffic CANNOT access Maple Street East of the bridge / Route 8
  • Maple Street – is closed between South Main and Carroll Street.
  • Oak Street – is closed between Maple Street and High StreetCarroll Street – is CLOSED at Central Ave
  • Central Ave – Closed
  • Residents of closed roads can request access their homes.