Clean up from Naugatuck second alarm fire causes road closures

NAUGATUCK — Police are warning residents that several roads in the area of a fire Wednesday morning will be closed.

The fire, at 149 Maple St., damaged an retail/residential building that housed an antique shop. The fire started around 9 a.m. and went to a second alarm. There were no reports of injuries.

Naugatuck Police said the following roads would be closed or restricted until some time in the afternoon.

Maple Street at South Main

Route 8 south Exit at Maple is OPEN – However, traffic CANNOT access Maple Street East of the bridge / Route 8

Maple Street – is closed between South Main and Carroll Street.

Oak Street – is closed between Maple Street and High StreetCarroll Street – is CLOSED at Central Ave

Central Ave – Closed

Residents of closed roads can request access their homes.