× Colchester man charged for sexually assaulting a minor since the age of 6

COLCHESTER — A Colchester man is facing criminal charges after police said he was sexually assaulting a minor for numerous years

Both, Plainfield and Colchester Police assisted in the arrest of Randall Lee Craig, 39, after an investigation by Plainfield Police revealed Craig had been sexually assaulting a minor since the age of six.

Police said the sexual assaults occurred in both Plainfield and Killingly.

Craig is charged with two counts of sexual assault in the first degree and two counts of risk of injury to a minor. He is also charged with failure to appear in the second degree based on an additional active arrest warrant.

He is being held on a $500,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on March 2.