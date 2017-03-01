Driver injured after crashing into a tractor-trailer truck head-on in South Windsor

SOUTH WINDSOR, CT — The driver of a car was injured when he crashed into a tractor-trailer truck head-on Tuesday.

South Windsor Fire Chief Kevin Cooney said crews were called to the scene of a car fire at 305 Sullivan Avenue just after 10:30 p.m.

Cooney said that a car hit a tractor-trailer truck head-on and the impact caused a lot of smoke, but there was no car fire.

He said the car’s driver was trapped and that it took about 20 minutes to get them out of the car and take them to Hartford Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash also caused about 50 gallons of diesel fuel to leak from the tractor-trailer and spread across Sullivan Avenue, which was closed both ways, but Cooney said the crash cleanup shouldn’t impact the morning commute, due to the timing of the accident.

Firefighters were able to stop the fuel leak and contacted the state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection for help cleaning it up.

The truck driver was not injured and the cause of the crash is under investigation.