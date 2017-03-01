Giraffe gives birth at Denver Zoo as millions wait for New York calf to arrive

DENVER — The Denver Zoo welcomed a baby giraffe Tuesday as the nation anxiously awaits the arrival of another giraffe across the country.

Dobby was born to mother Kipele around 3 a.m. measuring 5-foot-7 and weighing 73 pounds, PIX11 reports. Officials say Dobby was very small and not well when he was born.

It was a surprise to zoo officials to find out Kipele was pregnant.

“Zookeepers suspected she might be pregnant, despite birth control, because her stomach and udder were becoming larger,” said a zoo statement.

Veterinarians confirmed Kipele was pregnant and her due date was close.

Meanwhile, the New York zoo enters the seventh day of live streaming a giraffe preparing to give birth. April the giraffe from Animal Adventure Park in Harpursville has amassed a following of more than a million people on YouTube.

