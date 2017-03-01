× Gov. Malloy on the FOX61 News on immigration and the Trump administration

HARTFORD — Governor Dannel Malloy has captured the attention of the Trump administration and national media primarily because of his response to President Trump’s policies on immigration.

In a directive to local police departments and school superintendents last week, Gov. Malloy said those community leaders don’t have to cooperate with federal authorities when it comes to immigration enforcement, and only need to follow Connecticut’s laws.

Danbury Mayor Mark Boughton called that directive “irresponsible.”

Gov. Malloy just back from a trip to Washington for a Governor’s conference.

