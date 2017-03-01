Guilford High School campaigns to end the ‘R’ word

GUILFORD — On Wednesday Guilford High School for the 6th year, participated in the national campaign “End the R-Word” by asking students and staff to sign a pledge before school and during lunch promising not to use the word “retard(ed).”

Members of the Unified Sports teams and life skills students passed out free bracelets and sold t-shirts.

The pledge reads:

I pledge and support the elimination of the derogatory use of the word “retard(ed)” from everyday speech and promote the acceptance and inclusion of people with intellectual disabilities.

State Rep. Sean Scanlon, and State Senator Ted Kennedy were at the high school to sign the pledge, as well.