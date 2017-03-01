Hillhouse captures SCC crown with win over Notre Dame-WH

HAMDEN — It was the clash of the titans in tonight’s Southern Connecticut Conference final between Notre Dame West-Haven and the Hillhouse Academics.

It was a sell out crowd at the TD Bank Center on the Quinnipiac campus as fans showed up to see these two powerhouses clash for the first time this season.

The Academics came out firing on all cylinders, grabbing an early 18-5 lead. But the Green Knights fought their way back, cutting the lead to three points but would trailed at the half, 33-26.

The Green Knights would grab a lead of their own by a point in the fourth quarter. However in a game of runs, the Academics had the last one where they went on to win, 70-62, capturing the SCC title.

This was Hillhouse’s first title since 2013. Christian Adams of Hillhouse was named the tournament MVP.

These two teams are seeded 1 and 2 in the CIAC Class LL bracket.