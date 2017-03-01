× Home invasion under investigation in Meriden; woman hospitalized

MERIDEN — Police in Meriden are investigating a home invasion that occurred Tuesday night on Foster Street.

Police say they were called to the home around 10:30 p.m. When they arrived, the homeowners said three people attacked them and then took off.

A man and his family had just returned home Tuesday night when three men forcibly entered their home, they told police. Police say the men involved were black and one had a husky build. They were all wearing black masks and black gloves and said they were armed with a gun.

Police say the man and his wife were struck by the home invasion suspects. The woman was taken to the hospital to be treated for minor injuries.

Police are trying to determine what was taken from the home and who may have been involved.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Detective John Williams at (203) 630-6250.