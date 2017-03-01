Lending a Furry Hand: Therapy dogs assist children in reading

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WINDSOR -- A unique effort to get kids to read took place this morning at a Windsor school.

Volunteers from Allan's Angels brought therapy dogs to the Oliver Ellsworth School as part of their "Read to a Therapy Dog Day", an initiative to encourage children to read by providing non-judgmental listeners in order to give young readers a boost of confidence.

The goal is to help children look at reading in a positive way that will not only help sharpen their reading abilities, but also help children enjoy reading more.

