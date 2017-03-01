Let the fasting begin: Several Catholic schools take part in an iPhone Fast campaign

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD -- Several Catholic high schools today within the Archdiocese of Hartford kicked off an "iPhone Fast" campaign to redirect attention away from cell phone conversations.

The Archdiocese of Hartford is encouraging a different kind of fasting during the holy season of Lent. It's called "iPhone fast" and it's a campaign to encourage Catholics, especially young Catholics, to silent their cell phones for the day on both, Ash Wednesday and Good Friday.

Senior, Ryan Burkhardt of East Catholic High School, said the majority of kids today spend too much time on their phones.

"I truly believe kids now a days are too attached to their phones," said Burkhardt. " It's time to step away from that and really enjoy life and kind of look at it from a different perspective instead of looking at it through a screen."

The following six schools participated in the campaign:

East Catholic High School, Manchester

Holy Cross High School, Waterbury

Notre Dame High School, West Haven

Sacred Heart Academy, Hamden

Sacred Heart High School, Waterbury

Saint Paul High School, Bristol