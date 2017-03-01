Man wanted for robbing gas station at knife point in West Hartford

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST HARTFORD -- An investigation is underway to find a man who held up a gas station at knife point early Wednesday morning.

The robbery unfolded at the Shell Gas station on 905 Farmington Avenue around four this morning.

West Hartford Police said the man threatened the clerk then took off with the cash drawer. Officers said he was wearing a blue hooded jacket and a ski mask with a white design on it. He is said to be an African or Hispanic man.

Police are asking anyone who has information regarding this robbery, to call police immediately.