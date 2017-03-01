× Milford Police: Man tried to lure 11-year-old girl into his SUV

MILFORD — A man driving a white BMW SUV with dice on the rear view mirror and flames on the rims tried luring an 11-year-old girl into his truck while she was walking to the bus stop, according to police.

The Milford Police Department is investigating the incident that happened on Tuesday morning at around 7:30 on Baxter Lane near Apple Jack Lane.

Police said the man claimed to be a family friend and asked the girl to open the rear hatch to the vehicle and grab an item that was in the vehicle. The child ran to a friend’s nearby house and the man took off towards New Haven Avenue, police said.

The man was described as white, and between 25-30 years old with brown or black hair.

Milford Public Schools released the following statement:

Milford Public schools will continue to collaborate with the Milford Police Department regarding this matter. As always, the safety of our students is our highest priority. We encourage you to speak with your children about the importance of reporting suspicious activities to a trusted adult and school officials.

Police are continuing with their investigation and have provided an extra police presence in the area.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact the Milford Police Department at (203) 878-6551, or visit their website and click “Crime Tips.”