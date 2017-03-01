VP Pence says President Trump showed ‘big heart’ in speech

WASHINGTON — Vice President Mike Pence is giving President Donald Trump high marks for his speech to a joint session of Congress, saying he showed his “broad shoulders, big heart, reaching out, focusing on the future.”

Pence, who sat behind Trump in the House chamber Tuesday evening with House Speaker Paul Ryan, said the president was directly involved in crafting the hourlong talk.

Appearing on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” Wednesday, Pence said Trump “was literally rewriting the speech on the afternoon” of his appearance on Capitol Hill.

Asked which White House aides played major roles in writing the speech, Pence replied, “This was all him. The president stepped up and told America where he wants to go and many Americans said yes.”