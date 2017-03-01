Scattered showers, possible thunderstorms Wednesday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It's a humid day out there! That's something we don't say too often in early March. Temperatures will top out in the 60s today, potentially reaching record highs (record is 60 set in 1991).

Even though it'll be a warm day, it won't be a beautiful day, with clouds, drizzle, fog, and showers much of the day. There may be a period of heavier rain around mid-day, and another round potentially in the afternoon & evening. There's even the potential for an isolated severe thunderstorm.

This is part of a front that will swing away the warm air, after records fall. Thursday’s highs will only be in the 40s, with 30s by the end of the week, and a chance of snow for Friday!

Forecast Details:

Today: Mostly cloudy, warm and humid. Drizzle and fog, with the chance for showers and thunderstorms. Highs: Mid 60s... Near 70 with enough sunshine!

Thursday: Possibly a wet start to the day, then partly cloudy, cooler and windy. Highs in the 40s.

Friday: Mostly sunny, chilly. Chance for snow showers. Light accumulation possible. Highs: 30s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, mid winter cold. High: 25-30.

Sunday: Partly cloudy, still chilly. Highs around 40.

