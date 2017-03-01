Tracking storms tonight, windy Thursday with temps in the 50’s

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Possible storms throughout the night heading into your Thursday. This is part of a front that will swing away the warm air, after records fall. Thursday’s highs will only be in the 50s with a chance of rain, with 30s by the end of the week, and a chance of snow for Friday!

Forecast Details:

Tonight: Warm and humid with the chance for showers and thunderstorms. Highs: Mid 60s... Near 70

Thursday: Possibly a wet start to the day, then partly cloudy, cooler and windy. Highs in the 40s.

Friday: Mostly sunny, chilly. Chance for snow showers. Light accumulation possible. Highs: 30s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, mid winter cold. High: 25-30.

Sunday: Partly cloudy, still chilly. Highs around 40.

