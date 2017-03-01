Virginia man stops traffic to help elderly woman cross the street

DANVILLE, Va. — A simple act of kindness can go a long way — or across the street in this case.

Amanda Logan was driving on Sunday when she noticed an elderly woman trying to crossing the street.

“Today this elderly lady was trying to cross Piney Forest through moving traffic,” she said in a Facebook post. “She seemed a little confused as cars dodged her coming from McDonald’s.”

Cars were swerving and attempting to go around her. That’s when Brandon Hairston stopped his car, walked into oncoming traffic to stop the cars and helped the woman cross the street.

“It was so nice to see this young man doing an act of kindness,” Logan told WSET. “So I thought it would just be nice to you know make it known. I didn’t know who he was and I just decided at the last moment to snap a picture.”

The entire post reads:

