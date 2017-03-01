× West Hartford Town Manager: Timing not right to buy UConn property

WEST HARTFORD — Staring at significant cuts in proposed state aid, Town Manager Ron Van Winkle said Tuesday night it is not the right time to consider purchasing the 58-acre UConn parcel on Trout Brook Drive and Asylum Avenue, according to The Hartford Courant.

Van Winkle said he and the town’s corporation council were directed to tell UConn the town would not be able to close on the property by a March deadline.

Van Winkle said he signed a letter this week telling UConn to “feel free to go seek another buyer” and said the $5 million cost for the town to buy the property is a good price, but the buildings are in terrible shape.

Read more here.