2nd annual Connecticut Arts Day celebrates the state’s cultural offerings

HARTFORD — It was the the second annual Connecticut Arts Day this afternoon at the state capital where hundreds of people gathered to celebrate Connecticut’s rich cultural offerings.

The theme of this event was “Moving Forward” which focused on the importance of cross-sector collaboration.

Kristina Newman-Scott, Director of Culture for the Department of Economic and Community Development, said the success of last year’s event was a stepping stone in making this year’s event possible.

“The 2016 Connecticut Arts Day was an incredible celebration of arts, artists and innovation and we are very excited to continue the momentum into this year’s Arts Day and beyond.”

This event was organized by the Connecticut office of the arts where more than 300 people from the state’s arts and culture sector participated in dozens of workshops, performances and other interactive exhibits. Among those who attended were state, regional and nationally acclaimed artists, advocates, innovators, state leaders and legislators.

This event took place at The Bushnell Center for the Performing Arts located at 166 Capital Avenue.