× Aetna, The Hartford, Travelers CEOs pledge $50 million to help the City of Hartford

HARTFORD — In a recent op-ed piece in the Hartford Courant CEOs of Aetna, The Hartford, and Travelers put their money where their mouth is when committing to the capital city.

Mark Bertolini of Aetna, Christopher Swift of The Hartford and Alan Schnitzer of The Travelers Companies, Inc., run three of the largest private-sector employers in Hartford. The piece, published Thursday morning, promises $50 million over the next five years to improve the Hartford Public Library, law enforcement and recreation centers.

“This financial commitment comes on top of our already sizable tax and philanthropic contributions,” they wrote. “However, this assistance is conditioned on being part of a comprehensive and sustainable solution for Hartford — a solution that allows the city to stabilize its finances and support quality services.”

“Working in partnership with Mayor Bronin, we believe a healthier and stronger city is within our grasp,” they said.

You can read the full op-ed here.