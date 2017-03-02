× Aviation expert reacts to preliminary NTSB report on East Haven plane crash

HARTFORD — One aviation expert said nothing in the NTSB preliminary report on the plane that crashed last Wednesday in East Windsor clearly points to a cause.

Dr. Michael Teiger, who specializes in Aviation Medicine with New England Integrative Health Associates, is a pilot with over 3,200 hours in the air. He said the NTSB will be determining if the cause was pilot error or a mechanical problem that lead to the crash that killed flight student Pablo Campos, 31, of East Haven. Rafayel Hany Wassef, 20, of New London, was critically injured.

The NTSB said the pilot of the plane had been practicing landings and take offs, called “touch and go’s.” The student pilot and instructor had successfully performed three touch and go’s and on the last one declared a Mayday to the tower.

The report said:

The pilot did not specify the nature of the emergency. The airplane then spun to the left, descended and impacted terrain about 1,000 feet southeast of the departure end of runway 20. Another flight instructor, who was also flying in the airport traffic pattern at HVN during the time of the accident, stated that he heard the emergency transmission and could hear the airplane’s stall warning horn in the background during the transmission.

The plane plummeted straight into the ground, according to the report. The report said the two propeller blades did not exhibit rotational damage, indicating they were not spinning at the time of the crash. The wreckage was retained for further examination.

“This was what seems to be a routine practice flight nothing weird as far as the nature of what they were doing. They did maneuvers called touch and goes which are maneuvers that pilots do in order to learn how to land,” said Teiger.

“Now its hard to figure out what actually went on in the cockpit. I’m certain this wasn’t intentional, there was a student pilot who was managing the controls but your instructor is right next to you and he has total control of the aircraft if something goes wrong.”

The report said Wassef, the flight instructor, held a commercial pilot certificate with ratings for airplane single-engine land, airplane multi-engine land and instrument airplane. In addition, he held a flight instructor certificate with a rating for airplane single-engine.

“If I read the report correctly, it’s a little bit suspicious that there’s so many hours on the engine over and above whats recommended for TBO (To be overhauled). Certainly you just can’t speculate but you wonder if the aircraft itself was in good flying condition,” said Teiger.