Coast Guard Academy cadets learn where they’ll be stationed

Video by Shawn Sienkiewicz

NEW LONDON -- Cadets at the United States Coast Guard Academy took part in a long running tradition Thursday night when they learned where they would be stationed after they graduated.

Cadets prepared for the next steps in their career in Leamy Hall. They will spend the next two years at that assignment after they graduate in May.

Emotions ran high as some learned they will be attending flight school. Some will go to land based assignments and some will be based on ships.

The Class of 2017 will graduate on May 17, 2017. The graduation speaker has yet to be announced. Last year, former Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security, Jeh Johnson spoke. President Obama spoke at the 2015 graduation.