Cold temps tonight, chilly and sunny Friday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Tonight, temperatures will continue to drop, down to the low/mid 20s.

Friday and Saturday will be two pretty chilly days. Given what we've felt recently, it'll feel colder than it really is. Highs will be in the 30s Friday, with some towns staying in the 20s on Saturday.

This cold snap looks to be short-lived, however, because we have a return to some above-average temperatures on the way for next week.

Be sure to download the FOX 61 Weather app for the latest.

Forecast Details:

Tonight: Chilly temperatures. Low/mid 20s

Friday: Mostly sunny, chilly. Chance for a few scattered snow showers, but not a major problem. Highs: 30s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, mid winter cold. High: 25-30.

Sunday: Partly cloudy, still chilly. Highs around 40.

Monday: Partly cloudy, highs around 50.

Check out the FOX 61 Meteorologists on Facebook:

Dan Amarante, Rachel Frank, Joe Furey, Matt Scott, Sam Sampieri

Or on Twitter:

Dan Amarante, Rachel Frank, Joe Furey, Matt Scott, Sam Sampieri

To sign up for the daily weather email, click here.