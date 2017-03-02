× Glastonbury daycare director sentenced to 150 days in jail for not reporting child abuse

GLASTONBURY — The former director of the Stork Club daycare in Glastonbury will spend the next 150 days in jail.

Meegan Beach was sentenced to four years, suspended after 150 days, after one of her employees allegedly abused children and she did nothing about it.

Beach, 40, of Hebron was charged with three counts each of failure to report child abuse and risk of injury to a minor. She cannot work in child care again and has to perform 100 hours of community service, the judge ordered Thursday.

Beach and her co-defendant Nicole Mayo were both arrested in March 2016.

Mayo, 22, of Wethersfield, is accused of hitting, restraining, force-feeding and roughly handling several 2-year-olds at The Stork Club daycare center on New London Turnpike over the last year.

Mayo’s case is still pending. She faces three counts of risk of injury to a minor and disorderly conduct.

According to police, Beach never notified the Department of Children and Families or authorities about the ongoing abuse, which she is mandated to do by state law. Police also say that several other employees told Beach about Mayo’s abusive behavior towards the kids, but that she didn’t do anything about it.