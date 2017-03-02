× Gusting winds bring down trees and wires, cause power outages, delay some school openings

HARTFORD — Power outages are hitting parts of the state as high winds knocked down trees and power lines.

Foran High School in Milford has delayed their opening until 10 a.m. due to a power outage. Buses will run at 9:30 a.m.

West Woods School in Hamden has a two-hour delay due to power outage.

Thousands of homes were without power and power company crews are responding to reports of wind-induced damages and outages.

Eversource reports 4,151 customer outages in the state, which is less than one percent or their total customers.

United Illuminating reports 659 customers without power, which is also less than one percent or their total customers.

In New Hartford, Route 219 was closed at Ratlum Road because of a reported explosion. A main power line went down and burned the asphalt.

In East Granby, power lines and a tree are down in the yard of 4 Grandbrook Park Road.

The Bolton Fire Department is responding to the area of 18 Watrous Road near the intersection of Bolton Center Road for tree and wires down there.

The Tolland Fire Department is responding to the area of Hunter Road near intersection of Peter Green Road for tree and wires down there.

The New Milford Police Department said Candlewood Mountain Road at Lookout Ridge and Aldrich Road is closed due to downed trees and wires.

In Redding, the School Department said that due to trees down on many roads in both Easton and Redding, many buses will be late Thursday morning.