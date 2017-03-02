High Wind Warnings issued across Connecticut, temperatures to drop

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It's windy out there! Gusts will be up around 50 mph at times, with a few gusts to 60 mph possible. There have been scattered power outages across the state, and that may be the case for the rest of the day. There's a High Wind Warning in effect for the whole state today.

This wind will be bringing in colder temperatures as we transition from record-breaking warmth yesterday to a shot of winter for Friday and the weekend. Expect a lot of sunshine this morning with temperatures gradually cooling off during the day. By sunset we may only be in the 30s!

Tonight, those temperatures continue to fall, down to the low/mid 20s.

Friday and Saturday will be two pretty chilly days. Given what we've felt recently, it'll feel colder than it really is. Highs will be in the 30s Friday, with some towns staying in the 20s on Saturday.

This cold snap looks to be short-lived, however, because we have a return to some above-average temperatures on the way for next week.

Forecast Details:

Today: Windy! Gusts to 60 mph in spots. Mostly sunny skies overall. Temperatures cooling off, from the 40s to the 30s by day's end.

Friday: Mostly sunny, chilly. Chance for a few scattered snow showers, but not a major problem. Highs: 30s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, mid winter cold. High: 25-30.

Sunday: Partly cloudy, still chilly. Highs around 40.

Monday: Partly cloudy, highs around 50.

