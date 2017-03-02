× Home Depot looking to hire 900 associates in Hartford

HARTFORD — Looking for a job ? The Home Depot wants to hire hundreds of associates in Hartford and you can be one of them.

With spring season just around the corner, The Home Depot will be in its busiest time of the year. The company has announced that they are looking to hire 900 associates to their Hartford locations.

Positions looking to be filled consist of: sales and cashiers to operations and online order fulfillment, opportunities include both permanent part-time and seasonal positions in the company’s stores and distribution facilities.

College students, retirees and veterans are encouraged to apply.

Here’s how to apply:

Visit homedepot.com/jobs-in-bloom

Select “SEE ALL HOURLY JOBS”

Enter your desired location

Click “SEARCH”