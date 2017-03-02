× Imposter posed as superintendent, obtains school employees’ W-2 forms in Groton

GROTON — An impostor posed as the Groton superintendent of schools and obtained employees W-2 forms.

The Day reports employees in the business office received an email from a person who pretended to be Superintendent Michael Graner, asking for W-2 forms of all 1,300 public school employees. The employees replied with the file of all the employee W-2 forms.

Graner told The Day, “Whoever this is, has all the information from the W-2 forms, which is of course a disaster.”

The initial email was not sent from Graner’s account according to The Day. A women who works in the business office, told her husband, who works in cybersecurity for the government, she had received an unusual request. The school department then determined that the strange email in fact, did not come Garner’s email.

The Day reports the FBI had contacted Graner where they told him the email had come from overseas and had been sent to thousands of other school districts. The school department also reached out to its insurance agency where they paid for a credit monitoring plan to protect their employees.

Graner told The Day he has not decided if disciplinary action will be taken regarding the employees, because his main focus at the moment is handling this situation the best way possible.