Malloy asks AG to weigh in on ramifications of 3rd casino

HARTFORD — Connecticut Gov. Dannel P. Malloy wants the attorney general to weigh in on the risks of pursuing legislation that allows a tribal casino in East Windsor.

In a letter sent this week, the Democrat asked George Jepsen for his opinion on Connecticut’s chances of winning a lawsuit if the legislation is challenged on constitutional grounds.

MGM Resorts International is building a casino in Springfield, Massachusetts and has expressed interest in building another in southwestern Connecticut. It already claims earlier legislation violates the company’s rights.

The Mashantucket Pequot and Mohegan tribes want legislation passed this session granting them exclusive rights to operate a casino to compete with MGM’s facility.

Jepsen will also review the potential impact on Connecticut’s existing revenue-sharing deal with the tribes and the impact on future gambling.