Netflix announces Dave Chappelle specials premiere date, releases trailer

LOS GATOS, CA — In November, Netflix had announced three Dave Chappelle comedy specials. Today, the company has released a trailer to two of those specials along with a release date.

The last time the comedian star had his own special was in 2004 called “Dave Chappelle: For What It’s Worth.” Chappelle appeared as a host of “Saturday Night Live” in November, where he staged a monologue on President Donald Trump and the legacy of former President Barack Obama.

Netflix said two of the comedian’s stand-up specials will debut on March 21. Are you excited for some new Dave Chappelle? Share your thoughts with us on Twitter and Facebook.

Two specials. One event. Dave Chappelle returns March 21, only on Netflix. pic.twitter.com/xiSv0SVVDV — Netflix US (@netflix) March 2, 2017