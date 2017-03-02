Netflix announces Dave Chappelle specials premiere date, releases trailer

LOS GATOS, CA —  In November, Netflix had announced three Dave Chappelle comedy specials. Today, the company has released a trailer to two of those specials along with a release date.

The last time the comedian star had his own special was in 2004 called “Dave Chappelle: For What It’s Worth.” Chappelle appeared as a host of “Saturday Night Live” in November, where he staged a monologue on President Donald Trump and the legacy of former President Barack Obama.

Netflix said two of the comedian’s stand-up specials will debut on March 21. Are you excited for some new Dave Chappelle? Share your thoughts with us on Twitter and Facebook.

