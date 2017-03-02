New treatment options available for opioid abusers in Hartford

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD -- Substance use disorders are now being called the most pressing public health crisis of our time, according to the U.S. Surgeon General.

In Connecticut, there’s also been a spike in the number of people entering into addiction treatment. Connecticut’s Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services recommends one of the best options for treatment to an opioid addiction is Medication Assisted Treatment.

Medication-assisted treatment combines carefully monitored medication and counseling. The medications used are specific to opioid addiction and are intended to reduce cravings and withdrawal symptoms in order to help guide people into recovery.

Medications commonly used are buprenorphine and methadone. Buprenorphine is dosed out by a physician certified specifically to prescribe the medication. Methadone is dosed out daily at a licensed clinic.

Hartford Healthcare’s Behavioral Network recently launched their MATCH program, Medication Assisted Treatment Close to Home. They currently have locations in Cheshire, Dayville. Glastonbury, Groton, Mansfield, New Britain and Vernon.

Pat Rehmer, President of Hartford Healthcare Behavioral Network discussed patients options for this kind of treatment Thursday on Good Day Connecticut.