Nintendo Switch set to hit stores midnight

HARTFORD — Nintendo switch is the company’s newest console, giving you a chance to game at home and on the go, all with the same device.

You can dock it to play on your television, pop it out and play on the go. This new device, starting at $300, will hit the stores at midnight. The console does not come with a game, you can purchase games for $60.

The system has a 6.2 inch screen with detachable “Joy-Con” controllers that shake so you can feel the game as you play. According to Nintendo, you can also use two Joy‑Con controllers to play face-to-face, or jump online for a four on four match.

There will be two types of systems, one that comes with contrast gray Joy-Con controllers, where the other has blue and red Joy-Con controllers.