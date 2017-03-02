Parents voice concerns over racial slur on school sign in Granby

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRANBY -- Community members and concerned parents got a chance to voice their concerns over an incident involving a racial slur on school grounds.

On February 18th, the letters on a school sign in front of the Granby Memorial School Campus were rearranged to spell out a racial slur that can be seen by drivers off of Route 10.

Thursday night, the Board of Education allotted a special portion of its budget meeting in order to address the incident.

“Hate has no place in this school system or this town. Rather we believe that each individuals differences and contributions are valued and the diversity of culture, abilities and backgrounds is an asset to all of us," said Superintendent Alan Addley.

Some parents felt a unified statement from the board was an adequate response.

“I was surprised. I was taken back because I thought that finally somebody was willing to take the lid off and say that this is a thing that happens here in Granby, Connecticut," said Amanda Luckingbeal, a resident of Granby.

But others wanted to see more.

“I would like to see our kids exposed to all kinds of diversity training. So that they have a solid foundation when they go out into the world," said Valerie Eastwood, a member of Organizing for Action in Granby.

It's unclear at the moment if the Board of Education will implement any suggestion from community members.

This incident is still under investigation.