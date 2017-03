× Person seriously injured after tree falls on truck in Columbia, Rt. 6 closed

COLUMBIA — A tree fell on a truck Thursday afternoon and caused serious injuries.

The incident happened near Route 6 and Oakwood Rd. in Columbia.

Tolland County Dispatch said the injuries were serious.

COLUMBIA CT: #ColumbiaFire is on scene area of RT6 & Oakwood Lane for a tree that fell on a truck. Reported serious. #Detour #ExpectDelays pic.twitter.com/PJNfOIgkLi — Tolland County 911 (@TNDispatch) March 2, 2017

State Police said Route 6 was closed in the area.

#cttraffic Route 6 closed in Columbia between Hop River and

Edgarton Road for motor vehicle accident with serious injury — CT State Police (@CT_STATE_POLICE) March 2, 2017

Check back for further details as they develop.