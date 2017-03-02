Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD -- Harriet has come so far!

This 4-5 year old cat was rescued in Hartford by a volunteer. She had some very severe infections including a very large rodent ulcer on her lip. (Side note: Rodent Ulcers are not caused by rodents!)

This sweet girl was in very bad shape but after her spay, and vet care, including a series of steroid shots for the ulcer, she is feeling pretty good.

Harriet was a hit at the fundraising Yoga with Cats event. She visited with everyone and gave lots of loving head-butts!

She would do well in most homes and is fine with most other cats.

To learn more about Harriet, or other pets that need homes, contact Protectors of Animals.