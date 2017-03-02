× Stolen red Jaguar chase in Waterbury leads to crash and arrest

WATERBURY — A Waterbury man was charged with leading state police on a chase Wednesday afternoon that led to a crash.

Police said Adrian Figueroa, 36, of Waterbury, was seen in a stolen red Jaguar speeding south on Route 8 at around 4:15 p.m. on Wednesday.

Police said they chased him just south of exit 36 and said speeds reached 115 miles per hour.

Police said Figueroa got off the highway at exit 30 and sideswiped an SUV on Charles Street. The Jaguar sustained heavy damage, then Figueroa hit a parked car and stopped. The SUV driver was taken to Waterbury Hospital for minor injuries.

Figueroa was arrested and charged with first-degree reckless endangerment, second-degree larceny, engaging in a police pursuit, reckless driving and operating a motor vehicle without a license.

He was held on $50,000 bail and was due in Waterbury Court Thursday.