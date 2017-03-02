Watch LIVE: Video shows ‘major changes’ in April the Giraffe

HARPURSVILLE, N.Y. — Live video shows April the Giraffe in labor as our favorite giraffe’s tummy was very active Wednesday night.

The zookeeper and veterinarian report increased tail raising and holding, and periods of increased movement and pace, according to the zoo’s Facebook page.

April showed “major changes” on Tuesday as she inches closer to giving birth at the Animal Adventure Park in New York.

Thousands of people have tuned into the live stream, waiting for the calf to enter the world.

April is bigger and her belly has become “nice and tight,” Animal Adventure Park said in a Facebook update on Tuesday.

The calf, which was generally on the left side of the giraffe’s stomach, shifted to proportionately take up her belly, the zoo said.

There have been “major changes” to the back end of April, an indication of how close she is to giving birth.

“April is well and is enjoying some early outside time before temperatures drop and storms move through later today into tomorrow,” park officials said Wednesday morning.