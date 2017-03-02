Waterbury police make arrests in Holy Land vandalism case

WATERBURY – Police arrested two teenagers in connection to last month’s vandalism of the Holy Land cross.

David Riddick, 18, and a 17-year-old female juvenile were arrested. Police are still looking for Eri Siclari, 24, of Monroe, who they said was also involved.

Riddick was charged Thursday with trespassing and criminal mischief. Police did not release the name of the juvenile. She was charged with Trespass 3rd, Criminal Mischief 1st. Siclari will be charged with Trespass 3rd, Criminal Mischief 1st, 2 counts Risk of Injury to a Minor.

Waterbury Police said they received their first complaints from the owners of Holy Land on February 19.

The vandals used spray paint to draw graffiti on the cross according to police. Police said the drawings included multiple pentagrams and other satanic symbols.

The owners of Holy land had no cost estimate for the cleaning, but said if people wanted to donate, they should click here.